Pakistani rupees to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert PKR to UYU at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = $U0.1494 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
PKR to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

UYU
1 PKR to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15150.1520
Low0.14870.1441
Average0.14970.1469
Change-1.37%3.38%
1 PKR to UYU stats

The performance of PKR to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1515 and a 30 day low of 0.1487. This means the 30 day average was 0.1497. The change for PKR to UYU was -1.37.

The performance of PKR to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1520 and a 90 day low of 0.1441. This means the 90 day average was 0.1469. The change for PKR to UYU was 3.38.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Uruguayan pesos

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Uruguayan Peso
1 PKR0.14943 UYU
5 PKR0.74717 UYU
10 PKR1.49434 UYU
20 PKR2.98868 UYU
50 PKR7.47170 UYU
100 PKR14.94340 UYU
250 PKR37.35850 UYU
500 PKR74.71700 UYU
1000 PKR149.43400 UYU
2000 PKR298.86800 UYU
5000 PKR747.17000 UYU
10000 PKR1,494.34000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 UYU6.69193 PKR
5 UYU33.45965 PKR
10 UYU66.91930 PKR
20 UYU133.83860 PKR
50 UYU334.59650 PKR
100 UYU669.19300 PKR
250 UYU1,672.98250 PKR
500 UYU3,345.96500 PKR
1000 UYU6,691.93000 PKR
2000 UYU13,383.86000 PKR
5000 UYU33,459.65000 PKR
10000 UYU66,919.30000 PKR