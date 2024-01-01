100 Uruguayan pesos to Pakistani rupees

Convert UYU to PKR at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ₨6.681 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
UYU to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PKR
1 UYU to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.72676.9377
Low6.60026.5799
Average6.67896.8112
Change1.23%-3.42%
1 UYU to PKR stats

The performance of UYU to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.7267 and a 30 day low of 6.6002. This means the 30 day average was 6.6789. The change for UYU to PKR was 1.23.

The performance of UYU to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.9377 and a 90 day low of 6.5799. This means the 90 day average was 6.8112. The change for UYU to PKR was -3.42.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 UYU6.68149 PKR
5 UYU33.40745 PKR
10 UYU66.81490 PKR
20 UYU133.62980 PKR
50 UYU334.07450 PKR
100 UYU668.14900 PKR
250 UYU1,670.37250 PKR
500 UYU3,340.74500 PKR
1000 UYU6,681.49000 PKR
2000 UYU13,362.98000 PKR
5000 UYU33,407.45000 PKR
10000 UYU66,814.90000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Uruguayan Peso
1 PKR0.14967 UYU
5 PKR0.74834 UYU
10 PKR1.49667 UYU
20 PKR2.99334 UYU
50 PKR7.48335 UYU
100 PKR14.96670 UYU
250 PKR37.41675 UYU
500 PKR74.83350 UYU
1000 PKR149.66700 UYU
2000 PKR299.33400 UYU
5000 PKR748.33500 UYU
10000 PKR1,496.67000 UYU