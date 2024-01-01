Pakistani rupees to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert PKR to KGS at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Лв0.3050 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
PKR to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KGS
1 PKR to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30760.3076
Low0.30240.3019
Average0.30440.3044
Change0.75%0.62%
1 PKR to KGS stats

The performance of PKR to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3076 and a 30 day low of 0.3024. This means the 30 day average was 0.3044. The change for PKR to KGS was 0.75.

The performance of PKR to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3076 and a 90 day low of 0.3019. This means the 90 day average was 0.3044. The change for PKR to KGS was 0.62.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0720.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7520.8323.9651.4924.05436.958
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06314.7651.7934.87244.415

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 PKR0.30500 KGS
5 PKR1.52501 KGS
10 PKR3.05001 KGS
20 PKR6.10002 KGS
50 PKR15.25005 KGS
100 PKR30.50010 KGS
250 PKR76.25025 KGS
500 PKR152.50050 KGS
1000 PKR305.00100 KGS
2000 PKR610.00200 KGS
5000 PKR1,525.00500 KGS
10000 PKR3,050.01000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Pakistani Rupee
1 KGS3.27868 PKR
5 KGS16.39340 PKR
10 KGS32.78680 PKR
20 KGS65.57360 PKR
50 KGS163.93400 PKR
100 KGS327.86800 PKR
250 KGS819.67000 PKR
500 KGS1,639.34000 PKR
1000 KGS3,278.68000 PKR
2000 KGS6,557.36000 PKR
5000 KGS16,393.40000 PKR
10000 KGS32,786.80000 PKR