Pakistani rupees to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert PKR to ILS at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₪0.01362 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 PKR to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01370.0137
Low0.01330.0130
Average0.01350.0134
Change0.75%3.59%
View full history

1 PKR to ILS stats

The performance of PKR to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0137 and a 30 day low of 0.0133. This means the 30 day average was 0.0135. The change for PKR to ILS was 0.75.

The performance of PKR to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0137 and a 90 day low of 0.0130. This means the 90 day average was 0.0134. The change for PKR to ILS was 3.59.

Track market ratesView PKR to ILS chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0660.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7290.8323.9641.4924.05436.951
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.04714.7641.7934.87244.412

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PKR0.01362 ILS
5 PKR0.06808 ILS
10 PKR0.13615 ILS
20 PKR0.27230 ILS
50 PKR0.68076 ILS
100 PKR1.36152 ILS
250 PKR3.40380 ILS
500 PKR6.80760 ILS
1000 PKR13.61520 ILS
2000 PKR27.23040 ILS
5000 PKR68.07600 ILS
10000 PKR136.15200 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Pakistani Rupee
1 ILS73.44720 PKR
5 ILS367.23600 PKR
10 ILS734.47200 PKR
20 ILS1,468.94400 PKR
50 ILS3,672.36000 PKR
100 ILS7,344.72000 PKR
250 ILS18,361.80000 PKR
500 ILS36,723.60000 PKR
1000 ILS73,447.20000 PKR
2000 ILS146,894.40000 PKR
5000 ILS367,236.00000 PKR
10000 ILS734,472.00000 PKR