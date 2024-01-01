Pakistani rupees to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert PKR to XOF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = CFA2.185 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 PKR to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.18602.1860
Low2.10852.0987
Average2.14992.1388
Change3.64%0.72%
View full history

1 PKR to XOF stats

The performance of PKR to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1860 and a 30 day low of 2.1085. This means the 30 day average was 2.1499. The change for PKR to XOF was 3.64.

The performance of PKR to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1860 and a 90 day low of 2.0987. This means the 90 day average was 2.1388. The change for PKR to XOF was 0.72.

Track market ratesView PKR to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0730.773.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7990.8323.9671.4924.05736.977
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.13114.7681.7944.87644.442

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PKR2.18517 XOF
5 PKR10.92585 XOF
10 PKR21.85170 XOF
20 PKR43.70340 XOF
50 PKR109.25850 XOF
100 PKR218.51700 XOF
250 PKR546.29250 XOF
500 PKR1,092.58500 XOF
1000 PKR2,185.17000 XOF
2000 PKR4,370.34000 XOF
5000 PKR10,925.85000 XOF
10000 PKR21,851.70000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Pakistani Rupee
1 XOF0.45763 PKR
5 XOF2.28815 PKR
10 XOF4.57630 PKR
20 XOF9.15260 PKR
50 XOF22.88150 PKR
100 XOF45.76300 PKR
250 XOF114.40750 PKR
500 XOF228.81500 PKR
1000 XOF457.63000 PKR
2000 XOF915.26000 PKR
5000 XOF2,288.15000 PKR
10000 XOF4,576.30000 PKR