1 CFA franc BCEAO to Pakistani rupees

Convert XOF to PKR at the real exchange rate

1 xof
0.47 pkr

1.00000 XOF = 0.46958 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7844981.33520.913051.488439.93741.32815884.88
1 GBP1.274711.701981.163911.897312.66721.692991127.96
1 CAD0.7489510.58755110.6838181.114767.442630.99472662.732
1 EUR1.095250.8591751.4623811.630210.88391.45466969.165

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Pakistani Rupee
1 XOF0.46958 PKR
5 XOF2.34792 PKR
10 XOF4.69584 PKR
20 XOF9.39168 PKR
50 XOF23.47920 PKR
100 XOF46.95840 PKR
250 XOF117.39600 PKR
500 XOF234.79200 PKR
1000 XOF469.58400 PKR
2000 XOF939.16800 PKR
5000 XOF2347.92000 PKR
10000 XOF4695.84000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PKR2.12955 XOF
5 PKR10.64775 XOF
10 PKR21.29550 XOF
20 PKR42.59100 XOF
50 PKR106.47750 XOF
100 PKR212.95500 XOF
250 PKR532.38750 XOF
500 PKR1064.77500 XOF
1000 PKR2129.55000 XOF
2000 PKR4259.10000 XOF
5000 PKR10647.75000 XOF
10000 PKR21295.50000 XOF