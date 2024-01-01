5000 CFA francs BCEAO to Pakistani rupees

Convert XOF to PKR at the real exchange rate

5000 xof
2347.87 pkr

1.00000 XOF = 0.46957 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:28
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7844981.33520.91311.488439.93751.3282884.85
1 GBP1.274711.701981.163951.897312.66731.693061127.92
1 CAD0.7489510.58755110.683881.114767.442710.994757662.71
1 EUR1.095150.8591451.4622411.6300510.88311.45458969.043

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Pakistani Rupee
1 XOF0.46957 PKR
5 XOF2.34787 PKR
10 XOF4.69573 PKR
20 XOF9.39146 PKR
50 XOF23.47865 PKR
100 XOF46.95730 PKR
250 XOF117.39325 PKR
500 XOF234.78650 PKR
1000 XOF469.57300 PKR
2000 XOF939.14600 PKR
5000 XOF2347.86500 PKR
10000 XOF4695.73000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PKR2.12960 XOF
5 PKR10.64800 XOF
10 PKR21.29600 XOF
20 PKR42.59200 XOF
50 PKR106.48000 XOF
100 PKR212.96000 XOF
250 PKR532.40000 XOF
500 PKR1064.80000 XOF
1000 PKR2129.60000 XOF
2000 PKR4259.20000 XOF
5000 PKR10648.00000 XOF
10000 PKR21296.00000 XOF