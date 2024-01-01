10 CFA francs BCEAO to Pakistani rupees

Convert XOF to PKR at the real exchange rate

10 xof
4.70 pkr

1.00000 XOF = 0.46959 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:27
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Pakistani Rupee
1 XOF0.46959 PKR
5 XOF2.34795 PKR
10 XOF4.69591 PKR
20 XOF9.39182 PKR
50 XOF23.47955 PKR
100 XOF46.95910 PKR
250 XOF117.39775 PKR
500 XOF234.79550 PKR
1000 XOF469.59100 PKR
2000 XOF939.18200 PKR
5000 XOF2347.95500 PKR
10000 XOF4695.91000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PKR2.12951 XOF
5 PKR10.64755 XOF
10 PKR21.29510 XOF
20 PKR42.59020 XOF
50 PKR106.47550 XOF
100 PKR212.95100 XOF
250 PKR532.37750 XOF
500 PKR1064.75500 XOF
1000 PKR2129.51000 XOF
2000 PKR4259.02000 XOF
5000 PKR10647.55000 XOF
10000 PKR21295.10000 XOF