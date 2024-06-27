CFA franc BCEAO to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Pakistani rupees is currently 0.455 today, reflecting a -0.242% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.499% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.458 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.454 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a -0.348% decrease in value.