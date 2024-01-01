Pakistani rupees to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert PKR to MNT at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₮12.21 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:54
PKR to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MNT
1 PKR to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.215512.2155
Low12.162112.0939
Average12.183412.1488
Change0.31%0.58%
1 PKR to MNT stats

The performance of PKR to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.2155 and a 30 day low of 12.1621. This means the 30 day average was 12.1834. The change for PKR to MNT was 0.31.

The performance of PKR to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.2155 and a 90 day low of 12.0939. This means the 90 day average was 12.1488. The change for PKR to MNT was 0.58.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 PKR12.20900 MNT
5 PKR61.04500 MNT
10 PKR122.09000 MNT
20 PKR244.18000 MNT
50 PKR610.45000 MNT
100 PKR1,220.90000 MNT
250 PKR3,052.25000 MNT
500 PKR6,104.50000 MNT
1000 PKR12,209.00000 MNT
2000 PKR24,418.00000 MNT
5000 PKR61,045.00000 MNT
10000 PKR122,090.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Pakistani Rupee
1 MNT0.08191 PKR
5 MNT0.40953 PKR
10 MNT0.81907 PKR
20 MNT1.63813 PKR
50 MNT4.09533 PKR
100 MNT8.19066 PKR
250 MNT20.47665 PKR
500 MNT40.95330 PKR
1000 MNT81.90660 PKR
2000 MNT163.81320 PKR
5000 MNT409.53300 PKR
10000 MNT819.06600 PKR