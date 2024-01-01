Pakistani rupees to Romanian leus today

Convert PKR to RON at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = L0.01657 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 PKR to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01660.0166
Low0.01600.0159
Average0.01630.0162
Change3.63%0.81%
View full history

1 PKR to RON stats

The performance of PKR to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0166 and a 30 day low of 0.0160. This means the 30 day average was 0.0163. The change for PKR to RON was 3.63.

The performance of PKR to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0166 and a 90 day low of 0.0159. This means the 90 day average was 0.0162. The change for PKR to RON was 0.81.

Track market ratesView PKR to RON chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0670.7713.6731.3823.75634.239
1 EUR1.08190.7510.8323.9651.4924.05536.961
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06514.7651.7934.87344.419

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 PKR0.01657 RON
5 PKR0.08287 RON
10 PKR0.16574 RON
20 PKR0.33148 RON
50 PKR0.82870 RON
100 PKR1.65739 RON
250 PKR4.14348 RON
500 PKR8.28695 RON
1000 PKR16.57390 RON
2000 PKR33.14780 RON
5000 PKR82.86950 RON
10000 PKR165.73900 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Pakistani Rupee
1 RON60.33580 PKR
5 RON301.67900 PKR
10 RON603.35800 PKR
20 RON1,206.71600 PKR
50 RON3,016.79000 PKR
100 RON6,033.58000 PKR
250 RON15,083.95000 PKR
500 RON30,167.90000 PKR
1000 RON60,335.80000 PKR
2000 RON120,671.60000 PKR
5000 RON301,679.00000 PKR
10000 RON603,358.00000 PKR