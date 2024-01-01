Pakistani rupees to South Korean wons today

Convert PKR to KRW at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₩4.963 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
PKR to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KRW
1 PKR to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.96294.9716
Low4.71264.7126
Average4.84144.8346
Change4.05%-0.18%
1 PKR to KRW stats

The performance of PKR to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9629 and a 30 day low of 4.7126. This means the 30 day average was 4.8414. The change for PKR to KRW was 4.05.

The performance of PKR to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9716 and a 90 day low of 4.7126. This means the 90 day average was 4.8346. The change for PKR to KRW was -0.18.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0720.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7520.8323.9651.4924.05436.958
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06314.7651.7934.87244.415

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / South Korean Won
1 PKR4.96258 KRW
5 PKR24.81290 KRW
10 PKR49.62580 KRW
20 PKR99.25160 KRW
50 PKR248.12900 KRW
100 PKR496.25800 KRW
250 PKR1,240.64500 KRW
500 PKR2,481.29000 KRW
1000 PKR4,962.58000 KRW
2000 PKR9,925.16000 KRW
5000 PKR24,812.90000 KRW
10000 PKR49,625.80000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Pakistani Rupee
1 KRW0.20151 PKR
5 KRW1.00754 PKR
10 KRW2.01508 PKR
20 KRW4.03016 PKR
50 KRW10.07540 PKR
100 KRW20.15080 PKR
250 KRW50.37700 PKR
500 KRW100.75400 PKR
1000 KRW201.50800 PKR
2000 KRW403.01600 PKR
5000 KRW1,007.54000 PKR
10000 KRW2,015.08000 PKR
20000 KRW4,030.16000 PKR
30000 KRW6,045.24000 PKR
40000 KRW8,060.32000 PKR
50000 KRW10,075.40000 PKR