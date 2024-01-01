Pakistani rupees to Panamanian balboas today

Convert PKR to PAB at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = B/.0.003598 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to PAB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PAB
1 PKR to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00360.0036
Low0.00360.0036
Average0.00360.0036
Change0.02%0.20%
View full history

1 PKR to PAB stats

The performance of PKR to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0036 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0036. The change for PKR to PAB was 0.02.

The performance of PKR to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0036 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0036. The change for PKR to PAB was 0.20.

Track market ratesView PKR to PAB chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0680.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7470.8323.9651.4914.05436.958
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.05714.7651.7924.87244.415

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Panamanian Balboa
1 PKR0.00360 PAB
5 PKR0.01799 PAB
10 PKR0.03598 PAB
20 PKR0.07196 PAB
50 PKR0.17989 PAB
100 PKR0.35978 PAB
250 PKR0.89944 PAB
500 PKR1.79889 PAB
1000 PKR3.59777 PAB
2000 PKR7.19554 PAB
5000 PKR17.98885 PAB
10000 PKR35.97770 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Pakistani Rupee
1 PAB277.95000 PKR
5 PAB1,389.75000 PKR
10 PAB2,779.50000 PKR
20 PAB5,559.00000 PKR
50 PAB13,897.50000 PKR
100 PAB27,795.00000 PKR
250 PAB69,487.50000 PKR
500 PAB138,975.00000 PKR
1000 PAB277,950.00000 PKR
2000 PAB555,900.00000 PKR
5000 PAB1,389,750.00000 PKR
10000 PAB2,779,500.00000 PKR