Pakistani rupees to Singapore dollars today

Convert PKR to SGD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = S$0.004747 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:00
PKR to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 PKR to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00470.0048
Low0.00460.0046
Average0.00470.0047
Change2.92%-1.52%
1 PKR to SGD stats

The performance of PKR to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0047 and a 30 day low of 0.0046. This means the 30 day average was 0.0047. The change for PKR to SGD was 2.92.

The performance of PKR to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0048 and a 90 day low of 0.0046. This means the 90 day average was 0.0047. The change for PKR to SGD was -1.52.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0730.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7650.8323.9651.4924.05536.964
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.10114.7661.7934.87444.431

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 PKR0.00475 SGD
5 PKR0.02374 SGD
10 PKR0.04747 SGD
20 PKR0.09495 SGD
50 PKR0.23737 SGD
100 PKR0.47474 SGD
250 PKR1.18686 SGD
500 PKR2.37372 SGD
1000 PKR4.74744 SGD
2000 PKR9.49488 SGD
5000 PKR23.73720 SGD
10000 PKR47.47440 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 SGD210.64000 PKR
5 SGD1,053.20000 PKR
10 SGD2,106.40000 PKR
20 SGD4,212.80000 PKR
50 SGD10,532.00000 PKR
100 SGD21,064.00000 PKR
250 SGD52,660.00000 PKR
500 SGD105,320.00000 PKR
1000 SGD210,640.00000 PKR
2000 SGD421,280.00000 PKR
5000 SGD1,053,200.00000 PKR
10000 SGD2,106,400.00000 PKR