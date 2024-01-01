Pakistani rupees to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert PKR to VND at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₫91.38 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
PKR to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

VND
1 PKR to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High91.401391.4013
Low88.375288.1749
Average89.429389.3949
Change3.20%0.51%
1 PKR to VND stats

The performance of PKR to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 91.4013 and a 30 day low of 88.3752. This means the 30 day average was 89.4293. The change for PKR to VND was 3.20.

The performance of PKR to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 91.4013 and a 90 day low of 88.1749. This means the 90 day average was 89.3949. The change for PKR to VND was 0.51.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 PKR91.37900 VND
5 PKR456.89500 VND
10 PKR913.79000 VND
20 PKR1,827.58000 VND
50 PKR4,568.95000 VND
100 PKR9,137.90000 VND
250 PKR22,844.75000 VND
500 PKR45,689.50000 VND
1000 PKR91,379.00000 VND
2000 PKR182,758.00000 VND
5000 PKR456,895.00000 VND
10000 PKR913,790.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Pakistani Rupee
1000 VND10.94340 PKR
2000 VND21.88680 PKR
5000 VND54.71700 PKR
10000 VND109.43400 PKR
20000 VND218.86800 PKR
50000 VND547.17000 PKR
100000 VND1,094.34000 PKR
200000 VND2,188.68000 PKR
500000 VND5,471.70000 PKR
1000000 VND10,943.40000 PKR
2000000 VND21,886.80000 PKR
5000000 VND54,717.00000 PKR