Pakistani rupees to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert PKR to VND at the real exchange rate
PKR to VND conversion chart
1 PKR = 91.37900 VND
0
|1 PKR to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|91.4013
|91.4013
|Low
|88.3752
|88.1749
|Average
|89.4293
|89.3949
|Change
|3.20%
|0.51%
|View full history
1 PKR to VND stats
The performance of PKR to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 91.4013 and a 30 day low of 88.3752. This means the 30 day average was 89.4293. The change for PKR to VND was 3.20.
The performance of PKR to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 91.4013 and a 90 day low of 88.1749. This means the 90 day average was 89.3949. The change for PKR to VND was 0.51.
|Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
|1 PKR
|91.37900 VND
|5 PKR
|456.89500 VND
|10 PKR
|913.79000 VND
|20 PKR
|1,827.58000 VND
|50 PKR
|4,568.95000 VND
|100 PKR
|9,137.90000 VND
|250 PKR
|22,844.75000 VND
|500 PKR
|45,689.50000 VND
|1000 PKR
|91,379.00000 VND
|2000 PKR
|182,758.00000 VND
|5000 PKR
|456,895.00000 VND
|10000 PKR
|913,790.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Pakistani Rupee
|1000 VND
|10.94340 PKR
|2000 VND
|21.88680 PKR
|5000 VND
|54.71700 PKR
|10000 VND
|109.43400 PKR
|20000 VND
|218.86800 PKR
|50000 VND
|547.17000 PKR
|100000 VND
|1,094.34000 PKR
|200000 VND
|2,188.68000 PKR
|500000 VND
|5,471.70000 PKR
|1000000 VND
|10,943.40000 PKR
|2000000 VND
|21,886.80000 PKR
|5000000 VND
|54,717.00000 PKR