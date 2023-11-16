Bulgarian levs to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert BGN to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
13,466,700 vnd

1.00000 BGN = 13466.70000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.084390.25941.488531.673430.964918.7383
1 GBP1.1427911.23915103.1491.701111.912421.1026821.4144
1 USD0.922250.807005183.24211.37281.543330.8898517.2815
1 INR0.01107920.009694670.012013210.01649170.01854020.01068990.207605

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Vietnamese Dong
1 BGN13466.70000 VND
5 BGN67333.50000 VND
10 BGN134667.00000 VND
20 BGN269334.00000 VND
50 BGN673335.00000 VND
100 BGN1346670.00000 VND
250 BGN3366675.00000 VND
500 BGN6733350.00000 VND
1000 BGN13466700.00000 VND
2000 BGN26933400.00000 VND
5000 BGN67333500.00000 VND
10000 BGN134667000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bulgarian Lev
1 VND0.00007 BGN
5 VND0.00037 BGN
10 VND0.00074 BGN
20 VND0.00149 BGN
50 VND0.00371 BGN
100 VND0.00743 BGN
250 VND0.01856 BGN
500 VND0.03713 BGN
1000 VND0.07426 BGN
2000 VND0.14851 BGN
5000 VND0.37129 BGN
10000 VND0.74257 BGN