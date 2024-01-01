1 million Vietnamese dongs to Bulgarian levs
Convert VND to BGN at the real exchange rate
VND to BGN conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00007 BGN
0
|1 VND to BGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Low
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Average
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Change
|-0.41%
|-0.04%
|View full history
1 VND to BGN stats
The performance of VND to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to BGN was -0.41.
The performance of VND to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to BGN was -0.04.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bulgarian Lev
|1000 VND
|0.07113 BGN
|2000 VND
|0.14226 BGN
|5000 VND
|0.35566 BGN
|10000 VND
|0.71132 BGN
|20000 VND
|1.42263 BGN
|50000 VND
|3.55658 BGN
|100000 VND
|7.11315 BGN
|200000 VND
|14.22630 BGN
|500000 VND
|35.56575 BGN
|1000000 VND
|71.13150 BGN
|2000000 VND
|142.26300 BGN
|5000000 VND
|355.65750 BGN
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BGN
|14,058.50000 VND
|5 BGN
|70,292.50000 VND
|10 BGN
|140,585.00000 VND
|20 BGN
|281,170.00000 VND
|50 BGN
|702,925.00000 VND
|100 BGN
|1,405,850.00000 VND
|250 BGN
|3,514,625.00000 VND
|500 BGN
|7,029,250.00000 VND
|1000 BGN
|14,058,500.00000 VND
|2000 BGN
|28,117,000.00000 VND
|5000 BGN
|70,292,500.00000 VND
|10000 BGN
|140,585,000.00000 VND