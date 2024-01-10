불가리아 레프 → 베트남 동

실제 환율로 BGN → VND 변환

1000 bgn
13672500 vnd

1.00000 BGN = 13672.50000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:29
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861111.09791.08841.467731.637190.93346518.6377
1 GBP1.1612911.27395105.7811.704481.901281.0840321.644
1 USD0.91160.78496183.03411.337951.492430.8509516.9897
1 INR0.01097830.009453470.012043210.01611330.01797370.01024820.204611

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 베트남 동 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 VND을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → VND 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 불가리아 레프

BGN → USD

BGN → EUR

BGN → NZD

BGN → CAD

BGN → AUD

BGN → SGD

BGN → GBP

BGN → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 불가리아 레프 / 베트남 동
1 BGN13672.50000 VND
5 BGN68362.50000 VND
10 BGN136725.00000 VND
20 BGN273450.00000 VND
50 BGN683625.00000 VND
100 BGN1367250.00000 VND
250 BGN3418125.00000 VND
500 BGN6836250.00000 VND
1000 BGN13672500.00000 VND
2000 BGN27345000.00000 VND
5000 BGN68362500.00000 VND
10000 BGN136725000.00000 VND
환율 베트남 동 / 불가리아 레프
1 VND0.00007 BGN
5 VND0.00037 BGN
10 VND0.00073 BGN
20 VND0.00146 BGN
50 VND0.00366 BGN
100 VND0.00731 BGN
250 VND0.01828 BGN
500 VND0.03657 BGN
1000 VND0.07314 BGN
2000 VND0.14628 BGN
5000 VND0.36570 BGN
10000 VND0.73140 BGN