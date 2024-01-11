루마니아 레우 → 베트남 동

실제 환율로 RON → VND 변환

1000 ron
5391900 vnd

1.00000 RON = 5391.90000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 베트남 동 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 VND을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → VND 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 루마니아 레우 / 베트남 동
1 RON5391.90000 VND
5 RON26959.50000 VND
10 RON53919.00000 VND
20 RON107838.00000 VND
50 RON269595.00000 VND
100 RON539190.00000 VND
250 RON1347975.00000 VND
500 RON2695950.00000 VND
1000 RON5391900.00000 VND
2000 RON10783800.00000 VND
5000 RON26959500.00000 VND
10000 RON53919000.00000 VND
환율 베트남 동 / 루마니아 레우
1 VND0.00019 RON
5 VND0.00093 RON
10 VND0.00185 RON
20 VND0.00371 RON
50 VND0.00927 RON
100 VND0.01855 RON
250 VND0.04637 RON
500 VND0.09273 RON
1000 VND0.18546 RON
2000 VND0.37093 RON
5000 VND0.92732 RON
10000 VND1.85463 RON