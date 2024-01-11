뉴질랜드 달러 → 베트남 동

실제 환율로 NZD → VND 변환

1000 nzd
15162000 vnd

1.00000 NZD = 15162.00000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 베트남 동 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 VND을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → VND 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 베트남 동
1 NZD15162.00000 VND
5 NZD75810.00000 VND
10 NZD151620.00000 VND
20 NZD303240.00000 VND
50 NZD758100.00000 VND
100 NZD1516200.00000 VND
250 NZD3790500.00000 VND
500 NZD7581000.00000 VND
1000 NZD15162000.00000 VND
2000 NZD30324000.00000 VND
5000 NZD75810000.00000 VND
10000 NZD151620000.00000 VND
환율 베트남 동 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 VND0.00007 NZD
5 VND0.00033 NZD
10 VND0.00066 NZD
20 VND0.00132 NZD
50 VND0.00330 NZD
100 VND0.00660 NZD
250 VND0.01649 NZD
500 VND0.03298 NZD
1000 VND0.06595 NZD
2000 VND0.13191 NZD
5000 VND0.32977 NZD
10000 VND0.65954 NZD