이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 베트남 동

실제 환율로 ILS → VND 변환

1,000 ils
6,527,320 vnd

1.00000 ILS = 6527.32000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 베트남 동
1 ILS6527.32000 VND
5 ILS32636.60000 VND
10 ILS65273.20000 VND
20 ILS130546.40000 VND
50 ILS326366.00000 VND
100 ILS652732.00000 VND
250 ILS1631830.00000 VND
500 ILS3263660.00000 VND
1000 ILS6527320.00000 VND
2000 ILS13054640.00000 VND
5000 ILS32636600.00000 VND
10000 ILS65273200.00000 VND
환율 베트남 동 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 VND0.00015 ILS
5 VND0.00077 ILS
10 VND0.00153 ILS
20 VND0.00306 ILS
50 VND0.00766 ILS
100 VND0.01532 ILS
250 VND0.03830 ILS
500 VND0.07660 ILS
1000 VND0.15320 ILS
2000 VND0.30640 ILS
5000 VND0.76601 ILS
10000 VND1.53202 ILS