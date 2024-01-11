폴란드 즈워티 → 베트남 동

실제 환율로 PLN → VND 변환

1,000 pln
6,148,320 vnd

1.00000 PLN = 6148.32000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860511.095991.0511.469991.644140.93723518.5959
1 GBP1.162111.27355105.8111.708281.910661.0891621.6104
1 USD0.91250.785207183.08331.341351.500260.8552516.9686
1 INR0.01098290.009450840.012036110.01614460.01805730.01029390.204236

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

폴란드 즈워티 → 베트남 동 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 VND을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → VND 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 폴란드 즈워티

PLN → USD

PLN → EUR

PLN → GBP

PLN → INR

PLN → CHF

PLN → KRW

PLN → NOK

PLN → CZK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 베트남 동
1 PLN6148.32000 VND
5 PLN30741.60000 VND
10 PLN61483.20000 VND
20 PLN122966.40000 VND
50 PLN307416.00000 VND
100 PLN614832.00000 VND
250 PLN1537080.00000 VND
500 PLN3074160.00000 VND
1000 PLN6148320.00000 VND
2000 PLN12296640.00000 VND
5000 PLN30741600.00000 VND
10000 PLN61483200.00000 VND
환율 베트남 동 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 VND0.00016 PLN
5 VND0.00081 PLN
10 VND0.00163 PLN
20 VND0.00325 PLN
50 VND0.00813 PLN
100 VND0.01626 PLN
250 VND0.04066 PLN
500 VND0.08132 PLN
1000 VND0.16265 PLN
2000 VND0.32529 PLN
5000 VND0.81323 PLN
10000 VND1.62646 PLN