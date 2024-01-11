일본 엔 → 베트남 동

실제 환율로 JPY → VND 변환

10,000 jpy
1,682,370 vnd

1.00000 JPY = 168.23700 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:32
일본 엔 → 베트남 동 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 VND을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 JPY → VND 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 일본 엔 / 베트남 동
100 JPY16823.70000 VND
1000 JPY168237.00000 VND
1500 JPY252355.50000 VND
2000 JPY336474.00000 VND
3000 JPY504711.00000 VND
5000 JPY841185.00000 VND
5400 JPY908479.80000 VND
10000 JPY1682370.00000 VND
15000 JPY2523555.00000 VND
20000 JPY3364740.00000 VND
25000 JPY4205925.00000 VND
30000 JPY5047110.00000 VND
환율 베트남 동 / 일본 엔
1 VND0.00594 JPY
5 VND0.02972 JPY
10 VND0.05944 JPY
20 VND0.11888 JPY
50 VND0.29720 JPY
100 VND0.59440 JPY
250 VND1.48600 JPY
500 VND2.97200 JPY
1000 VND5.94400 JPY
2000 VND11.88800 JPY
5000 VND29.72000 JPY
10000 VND59.44000 JPY