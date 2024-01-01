500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Pakistani rupees
Convert VND to PKR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to PKR conversion chart
1 VND = 0.01094 PKR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to PKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0113
|0.0113
|Low
|0.0109
|0.0109
|Average
|0.0112
|0.0112
|Change
|-3.18%
|-0.50%
|View full history
1 VND to PKR stats
The performance of VND to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0113 and a 30 day low of 0.0109. This means the 30 day average was 0.0112. The change for VND to PKR was -3.18.
The performance of VND to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0113 and a 90 day low of 0.0109. This means the 90 day average was 0.0112. The change for VND to PKR was -0.50.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Pakistani rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Pakistani Rupee
|1000 VND
|10.94470 PKR
|2000 VND
|21.88940 PKR
|5000 VND
|54.72350 PKR
|10000 VND
|109.44700 PKR
|20000 VND
|218.89400 PKR
|50000 VND
|547.23500 PKR
|100000 VND
|1,094.47000 PKR
|200000 VND
|2,188.94000 PKR
|500000 VND
|5,472.35000 PKR
|1000000 VND
|10,944.70000 PKR
|2000000 VND
|21,889.40000 PKR
|5000000 VND
|54,723.50000 PKR
|Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
|1 PKR
|91.36860 VND
|5 PKR
|456.84300 VND
|10 PKR
|913.68600 VND
|20 PKR
|1,827.37200 VND
|50 PKR
|4,568.43000 VND
|100 PKR
|9,136.86000 VND
|250 PKR
|22,842.15000 VND
|500 PKR
|45,684.30000 VND
|1000 PKR
|91,368.60000 VND
|2000 PKR
|182,737.20000 VND
|5000 PKR
|456,843.00000 VND
|10000 PKR
|913,686.00000 VND