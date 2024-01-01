50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Pakistani rupees

Convert VND to PKR at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₨0.01094 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:29
VND to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PKR
1 VND to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01130.0113
Low0.01090.0109
Average0.01120.0112
Change-3.18%-0.50%
1 VND to PKR stats

The performance of VND to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0113 and a 30 day low of 0.0109. This means the 30 day average was 0.0112. The change for VND to PKR was -3.18.

The performance of VND to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0113 and a 90 day low of 0.0109. This means the 90 day average was 0.0112. The change for VND to PKR was -0.50.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Pakistani Rupee
1000 VND10.94470 PKR
2000 VND21.88940 PKR
5000 VND54.72350 PKR
10000 VND109.44700 PKR
20000 VND218.89400 PKR
50000 VND547.23500 PKR
100000 VND1,094.47000 PKR
200000 VND2,188.94000 PKR
500000 VND5,472.35000 PKR
1000000 VND10,944.70000 PKR
2000000 VND21,889.40000 PKR
5000000 VND54,723.50000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 PKR91.36860 VND
5 PKR456.84300 VND
10 PKR913.68600 VND
20 PKR1,827.37200 VND
50 PKR4,568.43000 VND
100 PKR9,136.86000 VND
250 PKR22,842.15000 VND
500 PKR45,684.30000 VND
1000 PKR91,368.60000 VND
2000 PKR182,737.20000 VND
5000 PKR456,843.00000 VND
10000 PKR913,686.00000 VND