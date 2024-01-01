Pakistani rupees to Czech korunas today

Convert PKR to CZK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Kč0.08411 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:45
PKR to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CZK
1 PKR to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08410.0843
Low0.08060.0802
Average0.08280.0821
Change4.33%0.32%
1 PKR to CZK stats

The performance of PKR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0841 and a 30 day low of 0.0806. This means the 30 day average was 0.0828. The change for PKR to CZK was 4.33.

The performance of PKR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0843 and a 90 day low of 0.0802. This means the 90 day average was 0.0821. The change for PKR to CZK was 0.32.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PKR0.08411 CZK
5 PKR0.42054 CZK
10 PKR0.84109 CZK
20 PKR1.68217 CZK
50 PKR4.20543 CZK
100 PKR8.41086 CZK
250 PKR21.02715 CZK
500 PKR42.05430 CZK
1000 PKR84.10860 CZK
2000 PKR168.21720 CZK
5000 PKR420.54300 CZK
10000 PKR841.08600 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Pakistani Rupee
1 CZK11.88940 PKR
5 CZK59.44700 PKR
10 CZK118.89400 PKR
20 CZK237.78800 PKR
50 CZK594.47000 PKR
100 CZK1,188.94000 PKR
250 CZK2,972.35000 PKR
500 CZK5,944.70000 PKR
1000 CZK11,889.40000 PKR
2000 CZK23,778.80000 PKR
5000 CZK59,447.00000 PKR
10000 CZK118,894.00000 PKR