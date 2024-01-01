Pakistani rupees to Norwegian kroner today

Convert PKR to NOK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = kr0.03933 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
PKR to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NOK
1 PKR to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03940.0396
Low0.03740.0374
Average0.03850.0384
Change5.18%-0.62%
1 PKR to NOK stats

The performance of PKR to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0394 and a 30 day low of 0.0374. This means the 30 day average was 0.0385. The change for PKR to NOK was 5.18.

The performance of PKR to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0396 and a 90 day low of 0.0374. This means the 90 day average was 0.0384. The change for PKR to NOK was -0.62.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0680.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7470.8323.9651.4914.05436.958
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.05714.7651.7924.87244.415

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 PKR0.03933 NOK
5 PKR0.19665 NOK
10 PKR0.39330 NOK
20 PKR0.78661 NOK
50 PKR1.96652 NOK
100 PKR3.93303 NOK
250 PKR9.83258 NOK
500 PKR19.66515 NOK
1000 PKR39.33030 NOK
2000 PKR78.66060 NOK
5000 PKR196.65150 NOK
10000 PKR393.30300 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Pakistani Rupee
1 NOK25.42570 PKR
5 NOK127.12850 PKR
10 NOK254.25700 PKR
20 NOK508.51400 PKR
50 NOK1,271.28500 PKR
100 NOK2,542.57000 PKR
250 NOK6,356.42500 PKR
500 NOK12,712.85000 PKR
1000 NOK25,425.70000 PKR
2000 NOK50,851.40000 PKR
5000 NOK127,128.50000 PKR
10000 NOK254,257.00000 PKR