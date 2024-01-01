Pakistani rupees to Norwegian kroner today
Convert PKR to NOK at the real exchange rate
PKR to NOK conversion chart
1 PKR = 0.03933 NOK
0
|1 PKR to NOK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0394
|0.0396
|Low
|0.0374
|0.0374
|Average
|0.0385
|0.0384
|Change
|5.18%
|-0.62%
1 PKR to NOK stats
The performance of PKR to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0394 and a 30 day low of 0.0374. This means the 30 day average was 0.0385. The change for PKR to NOK was 5.18.
The performance of PKR to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0396 and a 90 day low of 0.0374. This means the 90 day average was 0.0384. The change for PKR to NOK was -0.62.
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Pakistani Rupee
|1 NOK
|25.42570 PKR
|5 NOK
|127.12850 PKR
|10 NOK
|254.25700 PKR
|20 NOK
|508.51400 PKR
|50 NOK
|1,271.28500 PKR
|100 NOK
|2,542.57000 PKR
|250 NOK
|6,356.42500 PKR
|500 NOK
|12,712.85000 PKR
|1000 NOK
|25,425.70000 PKR
|2000 NOK
|50,851.40000 PKR
|5000 NOK
|127,128.50000 PKR
|10000 NOK
|254,257.00000 PKR