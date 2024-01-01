Pakistani rupees to Brunei dollars today

Convert PKR to BND at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = B$0.004747 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BND
1 PKR to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00470.0048
Low0.00460.0046
Average0.00470.0047
Change2.92%-1.52%
View full history

1 PKR to BND stats

The performance of PKR to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0047 and a 30 day low of 0.0046. This means the 30 day average was 0.0047. The change for PKR to BND was 2.92.

The performance of PKR to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0048 and a 90 day low of 0.0046. This means the 90 day average was 0.0047. The change for PKR to BND was -1.52.

Track market ratesView PKR to BND chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0720.7713.6731.3823.75634.241
1 EUR1.08190.760.8323.9651.4924.05536.965
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.07914.7661.7934.87344.426

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 PKR0.00475 BND
5 PKR0.02374 BND
10 PKR0.04747 BND
20 PKR0.09495 BND
50 PKR0.23737 BND
100 PKR0.47474 BND
250 PKR1.18686 BND
500 PKR2.37372 BND
1000 PKR4.74744 BND
2000 PKR9.49488 BND
5000 PKR23.73720 BND
10000 PKR47.47440 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BND210.64000 PKR
5 BND1,053.20000 PKR
10 BND2,106.40000 PKR
20 BND4,212.80000 PKR
50 BND10,532.00000 PKR
100 BND21,064.00000 PKR
250 BND52,660.00000 PKR
500 BND105,320.00000 PKR
1000 BND210,640.00000 PKR
2000 BND421,280.00000 PKR
5000 BND1,053,200.00000 PKR
10000 BND2,106,400.00000 PKR