50 Pakistani rupees to Brunei dollars

Convert PKR to BND at the real exchange rate

50 pkr
0.23 bnd

1.00000 PKR = 0.00468 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 PKR0.00468 BND
5 PKR0.02341 BND
10 PKR0.04682 BND
20 PKR0.09364 BND
50 PKR0.23411 BND
100 PKR0.46821 BND
250 PKR1.17053 BND
500 PKR2.34106 BND
1000 PKR4.68212 BND
2000 PKR9.36424 BND
5000 PKR23.41060 BND
10000 PKR46.82120 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BND213.57800 PKR
5 BND1067.89000 PKR
10 BND2135.78000 PKR
20 BND4271.56000 PKR
50 BND10678.90000 PKR
100 BND21357.80000 PKR
250 BND53394.50000 PKR
500 BND106789.00000 PKR
1000 BND213578.00000 PKR
2000 BND427156.00000 PKR
5000 BND1067890.00000 PKR
10000 BND2135780.00000 PKR