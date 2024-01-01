Pakistani rupees to Serbian dinars today

Convert PKR to RSD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = РСД0.3901 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
PKR to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RSD
1 PKR to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39010.3901
Low0.37640.3745
Average0.38360.3816
Change3.63%0.75%
1 PKR to RSD stats

The performance of PKR to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3901 and a 30 day low of 0.3764. This means the 30 day average was 0.3836. The change for PKR to RSD was 3.63.

The performance of PKR to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3901 and a 90 day low of 0.3745. This means the 90 day average was 0.3816. The change for PKR to RSD was 0.75.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 PKR0.39013 RSD
5 PKR1.95066 RSD
10 PKR3.90131 RSD
20 PKR7.80262 RSD
50 PKR19.50655 RSD
100 PKR39.01310 RSD
250 PKR97.53275 RSD
500 PKR195.06550 RSD
1000 PKR390.13100 RSD
2000 PKR780.26200 RSD
5000 PKR1,950.65500 RSD
10000 PKR3,901.31000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 RSD2.56324 PKR
5 RSD12.81620 PKR
10 RSD25.63240 PKR
20 RSD51.26480 PKR
50 RSD128.16200 PKR
100 RSD256.32400 PKR
250 RSD640.81000 PKR
500 RSD1,281.62000 PKR
1000 RSD2,563.24000 PKR
2000 RSD5,126.48000 PKR
5000 RSD12,816.20000 PKR
10000 RSD25,632.40000 PKR