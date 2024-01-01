Pakistani rupees to Falkland Islands pounds today

₨1.000 PKR = £0.002773 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:47
PKR to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FKP
1 PKR to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00280.0028
Low0.00270.0027
Average0.00270.0027
Change3.52%-0.61%
1 PKR to FKP stats

The performance of PKR to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for PKR to FKP was 3.52.

The performance of PKR to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for PKR to FKP was -0.61.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0710.7713.6731.3823.75634.237
1 EUR1.079190.7330.8323.9641.4924.05436.951
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06114.7651.7934.87244.415

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Falkland Islands Pound
1 PKR0.00277 FKP
5 PKR0.01387 FKP
10 PKR0.02773 FKP
20 PKR0.05547 FKP
50 PKR0.13867 FKP
100 PKR0.27734 FKP
250 PKR0.69335 FKP
500 PKR1.38669 FKP
1000 PKR2.77338 FKP
2000 PKR5.54676 FKP
5000 PKR13.86690 FKP
10000 PKR27.73380 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 FKP360.57100 PKR
5 FKP1,802.85500 PKR
10 FKP3,605.71000 PKR
20 FKP7,211.42000 PKR
50 FKP18,028.55000 PKR
100 FKP36,057.10000 PKR
250 FKP90,142.75000 PKR
500 FKP180,285.50000 PKR
1000 FKP360,571.00000 PKR
2000 FKP721,142.00000 PKR
5000 FKP1,802,855.00000 PKR
10000 FKP3,605,710.00000 PKR