Pakistani rupees to Qatari rials today

Convert PKR to QAR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = QR0.01312 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 PKR to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01310.0131
Low0.01310.0131
Average0.01310.0131
Change0.03%0.19%
View full history

1 PKR to QAR stats

The performance of PKR to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0131 and a 30 day low of 0.0131. This means the 30 day average was 0.0131. The change for PKR to QAR was 0.03.

The performance of PKR to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0131 and a 90 day low of 0.0131. This means the 90 day average was 0.0131. The change for PKR to QAR was 0.19.

Track market ratesView PKR to QAR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0670.7713.6731.3823.75634.239
1 EUR1.08190.7510.8323.9651.4924.05536.961
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06514.7651.7934.87344.419

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 PKR0.01312 QAR
5 PKR0.06559 QAR
10 PKR0.13117 QAR
20 PKR0.26234 QAR
50 PKR0.65586 QAR
100 PKR1.31171 QAR
250 PKR3.27927 QAR
500 PKR6.55855 QAR
1000 PKR13.11710 QAR
2000 PKR26.23420 QAR
5000 PKR65.58550 QAR
10000 PKR131.17100 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Pakistani Rupee
1 QAR76.23630 PKR
5 QAR381.18150 PKR
10 QAR762.36300 PKR
20 QAR1,524.72600 PKR
50 QAR3,811.81500 PKR
100 QAR7,623.63000 PKR
250 QAR19,059.07500 PKR
500 QAR38,118.15000 PKR
1000 QAR76,236.30000 PKR
2000 QAR152,472.60000 PKR
5000 QAR381,181.50000 PKR
10000 QAR762,363.00000 PKR