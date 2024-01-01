Pakistani rupees to Djiboutian francs today

Convert PKR to DJF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Fdj0.6395 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:45
PKR to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DJF
1 PKR to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.64030.6411
Low0.63910.6361
Average0.63970.6383
Change-0.02%0.13%
1 PKR to DJF stats

The performance of PKR to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6403 and a 30 day low of 0.6391. This means the 30 day average was 0.6397. The change for PKR to DJF was -0.02.

The performance of PKR to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6411 and a 90 day low of 0.6361. This means the 90 day average was 0.6383. The change for PKR to DJF was 0.13.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0730.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7440.8323.9641.4924.05436.955
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.07214.7651.7934.87344.419

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 PKR0.63952 DJF
5 PKR3.19759 DJF
10 PKR6.39518 DJF
20 PKR12.79036 DJF
50 PKR31.97590 DJF
100 PKR63.95180 DJF
250 PKR159.87950 DJF
500 PKR319.75900 DJF
1000 PKR639.51800 DJF
2000 PKR1,279.03600 DJF
5000 PKR3,197.59000 DJF
10000 PKR6,395.18000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 DJF1.56368 PKR
5 DJF7.81840 PKR
10 DJF15.63680 PKR
20 DJF31.27360 PKR
50 DJF78.18400 PKR
100 DJF156.36800 PKR
250 DJF390.92000 PKR
500 DJF781.84000 PKR
1000 DJF1,563.68000 PKR
2000 DJF3,127.36000 PKR
5000 DJF7,818.40000 PKR
10000 DJF15,636.80000 PKR