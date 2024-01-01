Pakistani rupees to Tunisian dinars today

Convert PKR to TND at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = DT0.01116 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
PKR to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TND
1 PKR to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01120.0112
Low0.01090.0109
Average0.01100.0110
Change2.45%0.10%
1 PKR to TND stats

The performance of PKR to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0112 and a 30 day low of 0.0109. This means the 30 day average was 0.0110. The change for PKR to TND was 2.45.

The performance of PKR to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0112 and a 90 day low of 0.0109. This means the 90 day average was 0.0110. The change for PKR to TND was 0.10.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 PKR0.01116 TND
5 PKR0.05580 TND
10 PKR0.11160 TND
20 PKR0.22321 TND
50 PKR0.55802 TND
100 PKR1.11603 TND
250 PKR2.79008 TND
500 PKR5.58015 TND
1000 PKR11.16030 TND
2000 PKR22.32060 TND
5000 PKR55.80150 TND
10000 PKR111.60300 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 TND89.60350 PKR
5 TND448.01750 PKR
10 TND896.03500 PKR
20 TND1,792.07000 PKR
50 TND4,480.17500 PKR
100 TND8,960.35000 PKR
250 TND22,400.87500 PKR
500 TND44,801.75000 PKR
1000 TND89,603.50000 PKR
2000 TND179,207.00000 PKR
5000 TND448,017.50000 PKR
10000 TND896,035.00000 PKR