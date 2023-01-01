20 Pakistani rupees to Tunisian dinars

Convert PKR to TND at the real exchange rate

20 pkr
0.218 tnd

1.00000 PKR = 0.01090 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 PKR0.01090 TND
5 PKR0.05449 TND
10 PKR0.10898 TND
20 PKR0.21795 TND
50 PKR0.54488 TND
100 PKR1.08976 TND
250 PKR2.72440 TND
500 PKR5.44880 TND
1000 PKR10.89760 TND
2000 PKR21.79520 TND
5000 PKR54.48800 TND
10000 PKR108.97600 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 TND91.76360 PKR
5 TND458.81800 PKR
10 TND917.63600 PKR
20 TND1835.27200 PKR
50 TND4588.18000 PKR
100 TND9176.36000 PKR
250 TND22940.90000 PKR
500 TND45881.80000 PKR
1000 TND91763.60000 PKR
2000 TND183527.20000 PKR
5000 TND458818.00000 PKR
10000 TND917636.00000 PKR