Pakistani rupees to Rwandan francs today

Convert PKR to RWF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = R₣4.903 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
PKR to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RWF
1 PKR to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.90304.9030
Low4.82184.7139
Average4.85534.7963
Change1.68%3.90%
1 PKR to RWF stats

The performance of PKR to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9030 and a 30 day low of 4.8218. This means the 30 day average was 4.8553. The change for PKR to RWF was 1.68.

The performance of PKR to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9030 and a 90 day low of 4.7139. This means the 90 day average was 4.7963. The change for PKR to RWF was 3.90.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0670.7713.6731.3823.75634.239
1 EUR1.08190.7510.8323.9651.4924.05536.961
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06514.7651.7934.87344.419

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 PKR4.90297 RWF
5 PKR24.51485 RWF
10 PKR49.02970 RWF
20 PKR98.05940 RWF
50 PKR245.14850 RWF
100 PKR490.29700 RWF
250 PKR1,225.74250 RWF
500 PKR2,451.48500 RWF
1000 PKR4,902.97000 RWF
2000 PKR9,805.94000 RWF
5000 PKR24,514.85000 RWF
10000 PKR49,029.70000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 RWF0.20396 PKR
5 RWF1.01979 PKR
10 RWF2.03958 PKR
20 RWF4.07916 PKR
50 RWF10.19790 PKR
100 RWF20.39580 PKR
250 RWF50.98950 PKR
500 RWF101.97900 PKR
1000 RWF203.95800 PKR
2000 RWF407.91600 PKR
5000 RWF1,019.79000 PKR
10000 RWF2,039.58000 PKR