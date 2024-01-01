Convert PKR to RWF at the real exchange rate

Pakistani rupees to Rwandan francs

1,000 pkr
4,690 rwf

₨1.000 PKR = R₣4.690 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 PKR4,69041 RWF
5 PKR23,45205 RWF
10 PKR46,90410 RWF
20 PKR93,80820 RWF
50 PKR234,52050 RWF
100 PKR469,04100 RWF
250 PKR1.172,60250 RWF
500 PKR2.345,20500 RWF
1000 PKR4.690,41000 RWF
2000 PKR9.380,82000 RWF
5000 PKR23.452,05000 RWF
10000 PKR46.904,10000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 RWF0,21320 PKR
5 RWF1,06601 PKR
10 RWF2,13201 PKR
20 RWF4,26402 PKR
50 RWF10,66005 PKR
100 RWF21,32010 PKR
250 RWF53,30025 PKR
500 RWF106,60050 PKR
1000 RWF213,20100 PKR
2000 RWF426,40200 PKR
5000 RWF1.066,00500 PKR
10000 RWF2.132,01000 PKR