5 Rwandan francs to Pakistani rupees

Convert RWF to PKR at the real exchange rate

5 rwf
1.06 pkr

R₣1.000 RWF = ₨0.2119 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9361.3680.791.3571.50118.18683.605
1 EUR1.06911.4620.8441.4511.60419.43489.344
1 CAD0.7310.68410.5770.9921.09713.28961.094
1 GBP1.2661.1851.73311.7191.90123.029105.873

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 RWF0.21193 PKR
5 RWF1.05963 PKR
10 RWF2.11926 PKR
20 RWF4.23852 PKR
50 RWF10.59630 PKR
100 RWF21.19260 PKR
250 RWF52.98150 PKR
500 RWF105.96300 PKR
1000 RWF211.92600 PKR
2000 RWF423.85200 PKR
5000 RWF1,059.63000 PKR
10000 RWF2,119.26000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 PKR4.71862 RWF
5 PKR23.59310 RWF
10 PKR47.18620 RWF
20 PKR94.37240 RWF
50 PKR235.93100 RWF
100 PKR471.86200 RWF
250 PKR1,179.65500 RWF
500 PKR2,359.31000 RWF
1000 PKR4,718.62000 RWF
2000 PKR9,437.24000 RWF
5000 PKR23,593.10000 RWF
10000 PKR47,186.20000 RWF