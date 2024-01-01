Pakistani rupees to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert PKR to TZS at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = tzs9.792 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 PKR to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.81459.8145
Low9.76459.6122
Average9.79239.7309
Change-0.03%1.87%
View full history

1 PKR to TZS stats

The performance of PKR to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.8145 and a 30 day low of 9.7645. This means the 30 day average was 9.7923. The change for PKR to TZS was -0.03.

The performance of PKR to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.8145 and a 90 day low of 9.6122. This means the 90 day average was 9.7309. The change for PKR to TZS was 1.87.

Track market ratesView PKR to TZS chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0740.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7830.8323.9661.4924.05636.97
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.11514.7671.7934.87544.436

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 PKR9.79169 TZS
5 PKR48.95845 TZS
10 PKR97.91690 TZS
20 PKR195.83380 TZS
50 PKR489.58450 TZS
100 PKR979.16900 TZS
250 PKR2,447.92250 TZS
500 PKR4,895.84500 TZS
1000 PKR9,791.69000 TZS
2000 PKR19,583.38000 TZS
5000 PKR48,958.45000 TZS
10000 PKR97,916.90000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 TZS0.10213 PKR
5 TZS0.51064 PKR
10 TZS1.02127 PKR
20 TZS2.04254 PKR
50 TZS5.10635 PKR
100 TZS10.21270 PKR
250 TZS25.53175 PKR
500 TZS51.06350 PKR
1000 TZS102.12700 PKR
2000 TZS204.25400 PKR
5000 TZS510.63500 PKR
10000 TZS1,021.27000 PKR