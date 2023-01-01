5 Pakistani rupees to Tanzanian shillings

Convert PKR to TZS at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
44.55 tzs

1.00000 PKR = 8.91047 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.9060583.21260.7854533.672751.324953.7499529.5216
1 EUR1.1037191.84170.8669654.053611.462354.1388232.583
1 INR0.01201740.010888310.009439120.04413690.01592250.04506470.354773
1 GBP1.273151.15345105.94214.675961.686864.7742537.5854

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 PKR8.91047 TZS
5 PKR44.55235 TZS
10 PKR89.10470 TZS
20 PKR178.20940 TZS
50 PKR445.52350 TZS
100 PKR891.04700 TZS
250 PKR2227.61750 TZS
500 PKR4455.23500 TZS
1000 PKR8910.47000 TZS
2000 PKR17820.94000 TZS
5000 PKR44552.35000 TZS
10000 PKR89104.70000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 TZS0.11223 PKR
5 TZS0.56113 PKR
10 TZS1.12227 PKR
20 TZS2.24454 PKR
50 TZS5.61135 PKR
100 TZS11.22270 PKR
250 TZS28.05675 PKR
500 TZS56.11350 PKR
1000 TZS112.22700 PKR
2000 TZS224.45400 PKR
5000 TZS561.13500 PKR
10000 TZS1122.27000 PKR