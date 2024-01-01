Pakistani rupees to Omani rials today

Convert PKR to OMR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ر.ع.0.001385 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 PKR to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00140.0014
Low0.00140.0014
Average0.00140.0014
Change0.01%0.20%
View full history

1 PKR to OMR stats

The performance of PKR to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0014 and a 30 day low of 0.0014. This means the 30 day average was 0.0014. The change for PKR to OMR was 0.01.

The performance of PKR to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0014 and a 90 day low of 0.0014. This means the 90 day average was 0.0014. The change for PKR to OMR was 0.20.

Track market ratesView PKR to OMR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0680.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7470.8323.9651.4914.05436.958
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.05714.7651.7924.87244.415

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Omani Rial
1 PKR0.00139 OMR
5 PKR0.00693 OMR
10 PKR0.01385 OMR
20 PKR0.02770 OMR
50 PKR0.06925 OMR
100 PKR0.13850 OMR
250 PKR0.34626 OMR
500 PKR0.69251 OMR
1000 PKR1.38502 OMR
2000 PKR2.77004 OMR
5000 PKR6.92510 OMR
10000 PKR13.85020 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Pakistani Rupee
1 OMR722.01400 PKR
5 OMR3,610.07000 PKR
10 OMR7,220.14000 PKR
20 OMR14,440.28000 PKR
50 OMR36,100.70000 PKR
100 OMR72,201.40000 PKR
250 OMR180,503.50000 PKR
500 OMR361,007.00000 PKR
1000 OMR722,014.00000 PKR
2000 OMR1,444,028.00000 PKR
5000 OMR3,610,070.00000 PKR
10000 OMR7,220,140.00000 PKR