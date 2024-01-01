Pakistani rupees to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert PKR to AOA at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Kz3.299 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
PKR to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AOA
1 PKR to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.45773.4577
Low3.28873.1751
Average3.34143.2964
Change-3.16%3.67%
1 PKR to AOA stats

The performance of PKR to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4577 and a 30 day low of 3.2887. This means the 30 day average was 3.3414. The change for PKR to AOA was -3.16.

The performance of PKR to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4577 and a 90 day low of 3.1751. This means the 90 day average was 3.2964. The change for PKR to AOA was 3.67.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.070.7713.6731.3823.75634.241
1 EUR1.079190.750.8323.9651.4924.05436.961
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.09414.7661.7934.87444.433

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 PKR3.29929 AOA
5 PKR16.49645 AOA
10 PKR32.99290 AOA
20 PKR65.98580 AOA
50 PKR164.96450 AOA
100 PKR329.92900 AOA
250 PKR824.82250 AOA
500 PKR1,649.64500 AOA
1000 PKR3,299.29000 AOA
2000 PKR6,598.58000 AOA
5000 PKR16,496.45000 AOA
10000 PKR32,992.90000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Pakistani Rupee
1 AOA0.30310 PKR
5 AOA1.51548 PKR
10 AOA3.03096 PKR
20 AOA6.06192 PKR
50 AOA15.15480 PKR
100 AOA30.30960 PKR
250 AOA75.77400 PKR
500 AOA151.54800 PKR
1000 AOA303.09600 PKR
2000 AOA606.19200 PKR
5000 AOA1,515.48000 PKR
10000 AOA3,030.96000 PKR