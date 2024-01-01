50 Angolan kwanzas to Pakistani rupees

Convert AOA to PKR at the real exchange rate

50 aoa
15.13 pkr

Kz1.000 AOA = ₨0.3027 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:38
AOA to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PKR
1 AOA to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31500.3255
Low0.30190.3019
Average0.30900.3156
Change-3.48%-7.00%
1 AOA to PKR stats

The performance of AOA to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3150 and a 30 day low of 0.3019. This means the 30 day average was 0.3090. The change for AOA to PKR was -3.48.

The performance of AOA to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3255 and a 90 day low of 0.3019. This means the 90 day average was 0.3156. The change for AOA to PKR was -7.00.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Pakistani Rupee
1 AOA0.30267 PKR
5 AOA1.51337 PKR
10 AOA3.02673 PKR
20 AOA6.05346 PKR
50 AOA15.13365 PKR
100 AOA30.26730 PKR
250 AOA75.66825 PKR
500 AOA151.33650 PKR
1000 AOA302.67300 PKR
2000 AOA605.34600 PKR
5000 AOA1,513.36500 PKR
10000 AOA3,026.73000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 PKR3.30390 AOA
5 PKR16.51950 AOA
10 PKR33.03900 AOA
20 PKR66.07800 AOA
50 PKR165.19500 AOA
100 PKR330.39000 AOA
250 PKR825.97500 AOA
500 PKR1,651.95000 AOA
1000 PKR3,303.90000 AOA
2000 PKR6,607.80000 AOA
5000 PKR16,519.50000 AOA
10000 PKR33,039.00000 AOA