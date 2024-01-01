Pakistani rupees to Mauritian rupees today

Convert PKR to MUR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₨0.1661 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MUR
1 PKR to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16760.1679
Low0.16410.1641
Average0.16600.1660
Change0.53%-1.11%
View full history

1 PKR to MUR stats

The performance of PKR to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1676 and a 30 day low of 0.1641. This means the 30 day average was 0.1660. The change for PKR to MUR was 0.53.

The performance of PKR to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1679 and a 90 day low of 0.1641. This means the 90 day average was 0.1660. The change for PKR to MUR was -1.11.

Track market ratesView PKR to MUR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0750.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7590.8323.9651.4914.05536.96
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06214.7651.7924.87244.413

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 PKR0.16607 MUR
5 PKR0.83036 MUR
10 PKR1.66072 MUR
20 PKR3.32144 MUR
50 PKR8.30360 MUR
100 PKR16.60720 MUR
250 PKR41.51800 MUR
500 PKR83.03600 MUR
1000 PKR166.07200 MUR
2000 PKR332.14400 MUR
5000 PKR830.36000 MUR
10000 PKR1,660.72000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 MUR6.02149 PKR
5 MUR30.10745 PKR
10 MUR60.21490 PKR
20 MUR120.42980 PKR
50 MUR301.07450 PKR
100 MUR602.14900 PKR
250 MUR1,505.37250 PKR
500 MUR3,010.74500 PKR
1000 MUR6,021.49000 PKR
2000 MUR12,042.98000 PKR
5000 MUR30,107.45000 PKR
10000 MUR60,214.90000 PKR