₨1.000 PKR = CF1.640 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
PKR to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KMF
1 PKR to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.63971.6397
Low1.58131.5740
Average1.61251.6041
Change3.69%0.77%
1 PKR to KMF stats

The performance of PKR to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6397 and a 30 day low of 1.5813. This means the 30 day average was 1.6125. The change for PKR to KMF was 3.69.

The performance of PKR to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6397 and a 90 day low of 1.5740. This means the 90 day average was 1.6041. The change for PKR to KMF was 0.77.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 PKR1.63970 KMF
5 PKR8.19850 KMF
10 PKR16.39700 KMF
20 PKR32.79400 KMF
50 PKR81.98500 KMF
100 PKR163.97000 KMF
250 PKR409.92500 KMF
500 PKR819.85000 KMF
1000 PKR1,639.70000 KMF
2000 PKR3,279.40000 KMF
5000 PKR8,198.50000 KMF
10000 PKR16,397.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 KMF0.60987 PKR
5 KMF3.04933 PKR
10 KMF6.09866 PKR
20 KMF12.19732 PKR
50 KMF30.49330 PKR
100 KMF60.98660 PKR
250 KMF152.46650 PKR
500 KMF304.93300 PKR
1000 KMF609.86600 PKR
2000 KMF1,219.73200 PKR
5000 KMF3,049.33000 PKR
10000 KMF6,098.66000 PKR