500 kmf
315.52 pkr

1.00000 KMF = 0.63105 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
1 EUR10.8621451.09791.2221.464551.620030.94478518.7277
1 GBP1.159911.27245105.8121.698781.879131.0958521.7229
1 USD0.911550.785885183.15591.335051.476780.8612517.0717
1 INR0.01096230.009450750.012025610.01605480.01775910.01035710.205298

How to convert Comorian francs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 KMF0.63105 PKR
5 KMF3.15524 PKR
10 KMF6.31048 PKR
20 KMF12.62096 PKR
50 KMF31.55240 PKR
100 KMF63.10480 PKR
250 KMF157.76200 PKR
500 KMF315.52400 PKR
1000 KMF631.04800 PKR
2000 KMF1262.09600 PKR
5000 KMF3155.24000 PKR
10000 KMF6310.48000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 PKR1.58466 KMF
5 PKR7.92330 KMF
10 PKR15.84660 KMF
20 PKR31.69320 KMF
50 PKR79.23300 KMF
100 PKR158.46600 KMF
250 PKR396.16500 KMF
500 PKR792.33000 KMF
1000 PKR1584.66000 KMF
2000 PKR3169.32000 KMF
5000 PKR7923.30000 KMF
10000 PKR15846.60000 KMF