5 Pakistani rupees to Comorian francs

Convert PKR to KMF at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
8 kmf

1.00000 PKR = 1.58155 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Pakistani rupees to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 PKR1.58155 KMF
5 PKR7.90775 KMF
10 PKR15.81550 KMF
20 PKR31.63100 KMF
50 PKR79.07750 KMF
100 PKR158.15500 KMF
250 PKR395.38750 KMF
500 PKR790.77500 KMF
1000 PKR1581.55000 KMF
2000 PKR3163.10000 KMF
5000 PKR7907.75000 KMF
10000 PKR15815.50000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 KMF0.63229 PKR
5 KMF3.16145 PKR
10 KMF6.32290 PKR
20 KMF12.64580 PKR
50 KMF31.61450 PKR
100 KMF63.22900 PKR
250 KMF158.07250 PKR
500 KMF316.14500 PKR
1000 KMF632.29000 PKR
2000 KMF1264.58000 PKR
5000 KMF3161.45000 PKR
10000 KMF6322.90000 PKR