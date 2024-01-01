Pakistani rupees to Armenian drams today

Convert PKR to AMD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ֏1.394 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AMD
1 PKR to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.39751.3981
Low1.38951.3845
Average1.39301.3914
Change0.07%0.13%
1 PKR to AMD stats

The performance of PKR to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3975 and a 30 day low of 1.3895. This means the 30 day average was 1.3930. The change for PKR to AMD was 0.07.

The performance of PKR to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3981 and a 90 day low of 1.3845. This means the 90 day average was 1.3914. The change for PKR to AMD was 0.13.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 PKR1.39386 AMD
5 PKR6.96930 AMD
10 PKR13.93860 AMD
20 PKR27.87720 AMD
50 PKR69.69300 AMD
100 PKR139.38600 AMD
250 PKR348.46500 AMD
500 PKR696.93000 AMD
1000 PKR1,393.86000 AMD
2000 PKR2,787.72000 AMD
5000 PKR6,969.30000 AMD
10000 PKR13,938.60000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Pakistani Rupee
1 AMD0.71743 PKR
5 AMD3.58717 PKR
10 AMD7.17434 PKR
20 AMD14.34868 PKR
50 AMD35.87170 PKR
100 AMD71.74340 PKR
250 AMD179.35850 PKR
500 AMD358.71700 PKR
1000 AMD717.43400 PKR
2000 AMD1,434.86800 PKR
5000 AMD3,587.17000 PKR
10000 AMD7,174.34000 PKR