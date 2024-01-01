10 thousand Armenian drams to Pakistani rupees

Convert AMD to PKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 amd
7,188.01 pkr

֏1.000 AMD = ₨0.7188 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AMD to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 AMD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.72180.7218
Low0.71830.7151
Average0.71930.7190
Change0.06%-0.13%
View full history

1 AMD to PKR stats

The performance of AMD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7218 and a 30 day low of 0.7183. This means the 30 day average was 0.7193. The change for AMD to PKR was 0.06.

The performance of AMD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7218 and a 90 day low of 0.7151. This means the 90 day average was 0.7190. The change for AMD to PKR was -0.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6351.491.6320.9421.794
1 GBP1.18811.313110.0961.7711.9391.11725.902
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4770.85119.726
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Pakistani Rupee
1 AMD0.71880 PKR
5 AMD3.59401 PKR
10 AMD7.18801 PKR
20 AMD14.37602 PKR
50 AMD35.94005 PKR
100 AMD71.88010 PKR
250 AMD179.70025 PKR
500 AMD359.40050 PKR
1000 AMD718.80100 PKR
2000 AMD1,437.60200 PKR
5000 AMD3,594.00500 PKR
10000 AMD7,188.01000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 PKR1.39121 AMD
5 PKR6.95605 AMD
10 PKR13.91210 AMD
20 PKR27.82420 AMD
50 PKR69.56050 AMD
100 PKR139.12100 AMD
250 PKR347.80250 AMD
500 PKR695.60500 AMD
1000 PKR1,391.21000 AMD
2000 PKR2,782.42000 AMD
5000 PKR6,956.05000 AMD
10000 PKR13,912.10000 AMD