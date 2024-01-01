Pakistani rupees to Gambian dalasis today

Convert PKR to GMD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = D0.2501 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:47
PKR to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GMD
1 PKR to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25340.2534
Low0.24900.2440
Average0.25100.2495
Change-0.52%1.63%
1 PKR to GMD stats

The performance of PKR to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2534 and a 30 day low of 0.2490. This means the 30 day average was 0.2510. The change for PKR to GMD was -0.52.

The performance of PKR to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2534 and a 90 day low of 0.2440. This means the 90 day average was 0.2495. The change for PKR to GMD was 1.63.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0690.7713.6731.3823.75634.237
1 EUR1.079190.7320.8323.9641.4914.05436.951
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06714.7651.7934.87344.418

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 PKR0.25005 GMD
5 PKR1.25025 GMD
10 PKR2.50050 GMD
20 PKR5.00100 GMD
50 PKR12.50250 GMD
100 PKR25.00500 GMD
250 PKR62.51250 GMD
500 PKR125.02500 GMD
1000 PKR250.05000 GMD
2000 PKR500.10000 GMD
5000 PKR1,250.25000 GMD
10000 PKR2,500.50000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Pakistani Rupee
1 GMD3.99921 PKR
5 GMD19.99605 PKR
10 GMD39.99210 PKR
20 GMD79.98420 PKR
50 GMD199.96050 PKR
100 GMD399.92100 PKR
250 GMD999.80250 PKR
500 GMD1,999.60500 PKR
1000 GMD3,999.21000 PKR
2000 GMD7,998.42000 PKR
5000 GMD19,996.05000 PKR
10000 GMD39,992.10000 PKR